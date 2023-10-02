Sphere Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPHR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.42, changing hands as high as $42.00 per share. Sphere Entertainment Co shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPHR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.4853 per share, with $43.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.51.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
CRSP YTD Return
Institutional Holders of TTFS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.