Sphere Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPHR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.42, changing hands as high as $42.00 per share. Sphere Entertainment Co shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.4853 per share, with $43.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.51.

