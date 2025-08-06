Sphere Entertainment Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership With Lenovo

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has announced a multi-year global partnership with Lenovo, naming Lenovo an Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios.

The collaboration will debut at CES 2026, where Lenovo's annual global innovation event, Tech World, will take place at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time.

Set for January 6, 2026, the event will feature Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang's keynote, exclusive product launches, and a showcase of the company's AI-driven innovation strategy. Sphere Studios, Sphere's in-house content creation division, will produce immersive content powered by Lenovo's high-performance workstations and infrastructure, marking a milestone in experiential tech collaborations.

Yuanqing Yang emphasized Lenovo's commitment to redefining technology experiences, including advancements in F1, plans for the first AI-powered FIFA World Cup, and hyper-personalized AI solutions for consumers and enterprises. Sphere President and COO Jennifer Koester said the venue is proud to collaborate with Lenovo in creating transformative, tech-driven experiences, while CTA CEO Gary Shapiro highlighted the partnership as a CES 2026 standout.

Beyond CES, Lenovo and Sphere Studios will continue to collaborate on immersive content, with Lenovo's technologies integrated into Sphere's production pipeline. The partnership demonstrates both companies' shared vision for pushing boundaries in entertainment, innovation, and global audience engagement.

SPHR currently trades at $42.28 or 2% higher on the NYSE.

