News & Insights

Stocks
ANY

Sphere 3D Reports October Bitcoin Production Rise

November 15, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sphere 3D (ANY) has released an update.

Sphere 3D Corp., a Bitcoin mining company, reported a slight increase in production for October 2024, driven by the deployment of new Bitmain S21 machines. The company is focused on reducing costs with a new hosting site in Iowa, which offers competitive power rates and improved uptime, positioning them for potential growth in 2025.

For further insights into ANY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.