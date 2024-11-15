Sphere 3D Reports October Bitcoin Production Rise

Sphere 3D (ANY) has released an update.

Sphere 3D Corp., a Bitcoin mining company, reported a slight increase in production for October 2024, driven by the deployment of new Bitmain S21 machines. The company is focused on reducing costs with a new hosting site in Iowa, which offers competitive power rates and improved uptime, positioning them for potential growth in 2025.

For further insights into ANY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.