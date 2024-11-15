Sphere 3D Reports October Bitcoin Production Rise

Sphere 3D (ANY) has released an update.
Sphere 3D Corp., a Bitcoin mining company, reported a slight increase in production for October 2024, driven by the deployment of new Bitmain S21 machines. The company is focused on reducing costs with a new hosting site in Iowa, which offers competitive power rates and improved uptime, positioning them for potential growth in 2025.
