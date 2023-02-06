Sphera Funds Management Cuts Stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

Fintel reports that Sphera Funds Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC). This represents 1.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.51MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,463.68% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1,463.68% from its latest reported closing price of $1.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CYCC is 0.0025%, a decrease of 54.8982%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 2,349K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 615,200 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514,480 shares, representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 39.33% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 367,477 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,900 shares, representing an increase of 81.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 694.84% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 230,000 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 195,445 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,443 shares, representing an increase of 46.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 140.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 167,600 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,000 shares, representing an increase of 62.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 330.55% over the last quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

