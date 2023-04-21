SPHENE CAPITAL GMBH Maintains Surteco Group SE (FWB:SUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SPHENE CAPITAL GMBH maintained coverage of Surteco Group SE (FWB:SUR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 47K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surteco Group SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUR is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 209K shares.

