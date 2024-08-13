Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, where 12,080,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHD, in morning trading today Altria Group is up about 1%, and Crown Castle is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WISE ETF, which lost 270,000 of its units, representing a 38.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPHD, WISE: Big ETF Outflows

