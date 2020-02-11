SPHD, OILD: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, where 15,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHD, in morning trading today Iron Mountain is up about 0.4%, and Williams is up by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF, which lost 1,100,000 of its units, representing a 37.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

