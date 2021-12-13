SPHD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.70, changing hands as high as $43.89 per share. Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.81 per share, with $46.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.88.

