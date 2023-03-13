SPHB Maintains Leads Among S&P Factor Index Returns YTD

Despite last week’s sharp losses, high beta maintains its position as the top-returning S&P factor index in 2023.

The S&P 500 suffered its biggest percentage drop since September last week, declining 4.6%. All large-cap segments fell, but the S&P 500 High Beta Index – tracked by the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) – held onto its current standing as the top-performing S&P factor index year to date.

As of market close Friday, high beta climbed 7.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up 0.9%. High beta outpacing its factor index peers in 2023 is a reversal from its 2022 performance.

“SPHB is concentrated in the information technology, consumer discretionary, and financial sectors and is a good way to exposure to higher risk large-cap stocks,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “Many people came into 2023 willing to take on more risk than they were in 2022.”

SPHB has seen $255 million in net flows year to date and $166 million in net outflows over one year, according to ETF Database. The fund charges 25 basis points.

The S&P 500 High Beta Index is rebounding from a challenging past year. High beta was the worst-performing factor in December, declining 8.5%, and the third worst-performing factor in 2022, dropping 20.3%. To compare, the parent index S&P 500 declined 18.1% last year.

High beta’s sector tilts have led to its year-to-date outperformance. Compared to the S&P 500, high beta is significantly underweight to healthcare, the worst-performing sector year-to-date, while overweight to the third-best performer, consumer discretionary, according to the S&P 500 Factor Dashboard .

Holdings in SPHB as of March 10 include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

