SPH REIT (SGX:SK6U) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for SPH REIT (SGX:SK6U) has been revised to 1.07 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 0.97 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.02 to a high of 1.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,117K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 270K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 55.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SK6U by 97.36% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 2,371K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SK6U by 14.63% over the last quarter.

WPS - iShares International Developed Property ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,045K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SK6U by 9.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPH REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SK6U is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.84% to 58,428K shares.

