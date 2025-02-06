$SPH Earnings Results: $SPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SPH ($SPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $373,330,000, missing estimates of $377,740,000 by $-4,410,000.
$SPH Insider Trading Activity
$SPH insiders have traded $SPH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J CHANIN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $197,399
- JANE SWIFT sold 7,438 shares for an estimated $139,244
- A DAVIN DAMBROSIO (Vice President & Treasurer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $122,849
- DOUGLAS BRINKWORTH (SVP- Prod.Sup,Purch.&Logistics) sold 5,971 shares for an estimated $116,434
- MICHAEL A SCHUELER (Vice President-Product Supply) sold 5,335 shares for an estimated $103,040
- HAROLD R JR LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $98,208.
- CRAIG PALLESCHI (VP-Renewable Nat Gas Opers) sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $49,616
- TERENCE J CONNORS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $29,430
$SPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $SPH stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 1,415,120 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,340,064
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 221,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,969,171
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 198,954 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,569,234
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 183,251 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,287,522
- MORGAN STANLEY added 171,453 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,075,866
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 155,360 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,787,158
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 95,668 shares (+0.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,716,283
