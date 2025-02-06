$SPH Earnings Results: $SPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SPH ($SPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $373,330,000, missing estimates of $377,740,000 by $-4,410,000.

$SPH Insider Trading Activity

$SPH insiders have traded $SPH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J CHANIN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $197,399

JANE SWIFT sold 7,438 shares for an estimated $139,244

A DAVIN DAMBROSIO (Vice President & Treasurer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $122,849

DOUGLAS BRINKWORTH (SVP- Prod.Sup,Purch.&Logistics) sold 5,971 shares for an estimated $116,434

MICHAEL A SCHUELER (Vice President-Product Supply) sold 5,335 shares for an estimated $103,040

HAROLD R JR LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $98,208 .

. CRAIG PALLESCHI (VP-Renewable Nat Gas Opers) sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $49,616

TERENCE J CONNORS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $29,430

$SPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $SPH stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

