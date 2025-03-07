SPGI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $495.16, changing hands as low as $487.56 per share. Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $407.69 per share, with $545.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $495.03. The SPGI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.