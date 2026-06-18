SPGI Gains From Recurring Revenues & Buyouts Amid High Expenses

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is benefiting from strong recurring revenues generated by its subscription-based business model. Strategic acquisitions and productivity gains further support long-term growth. Its shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

However, low liquidity and rising expenses dampen profitability, scalability and overall financial performance. Stiff competition from other players remains a concern. The separation of its Mobility segment could affect its future financial performance and investor sentiment.

How Is SPGI Faring?

S&P Global’s subscription-based revenues, which carry a low churn rate, is the primary growth catalyst. This model is fueled by SPGI’s inherent resilience and compelling growth drivers, which provide significant strength to the company. The growing adoption of AI-enabled products, the expanding use of Kensho Application Programming Interfaces and increasing customer engagement with Cap IQ Pro AI features enhance the value proposition. During the first quarter of 2026, subscription product revenues increased 6% year over year, continuing to support overall revenue growth.

S&P Global Inc. Revenue (TTM)

S&P Global Inc. revenue-ttm | S&P Global Inc. Quote

SPGI continues to pursue acquisitions and investments to drive long-term growth. The acquisition of IHS Markit significantly enhanced S&P Global's S&P Dow Jones Indices, Market Intelligence and Commodity Insights businesses by bolstering its fixed-income capabilities through the iBoxx franchise, supporting product innovation and expanding its multi-asset class offerings. The company has also continued to expand through acquisitions such as Visible Alpha, ProntoNLP, ORBCOMM, TeraHelix, With Intelligence and recently, Enertel AI. All these acquisitions collectively enhance SPGI’s capabilities across private markets, textual analytics, supply-chain intelligence and AI-powered forecasting, supporting sustainable opportunities and product differentiation.

SGPI is witnessing an upward trend in its revenues per employee (RPE). The metric increased by nearly 20% between 2022 and 2025, indicating the company’s effectiveness in leveraging human capital to drive top-line growth. This increase in RPE suggests improving productivity and operational efficiency.

SPGI has showcased a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders through its share repurchase programs and dividend payments, despite the fluctuations in its cash position. The company paid dividends of $1.1 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, while repurchasing shares worth $3.3 billion, $18.6 billion and $5 billion in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. This consistency instills investors’ confidence in the company.

Meanwhile, SPGI consistently incurs higher expenses related to productivity programs, compensation investments, technology development, acquisitions and strategic growth initiatives. Total expenses increased 3.4% in 2023, 3.3% in 2024 and 5% in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, total expenses rose 6.1% year over year to $2.34 billion, driven by higher operating-related expenses, selling and general expenses and continued investments in growth initiatives. Although margins improved due to revenue growth and cost controls, sustained investment spending could limit future margin expansion in a slower-growth environment.

The global markets for credit ratings, financial research, investment advisory services, market data, index-based products and commodities price assessments are highly competitive. The company faces stiff competition from firms such as Moody's Corp. and Fitch Ratings. Their investor-friendly moves could hurt S&P Global’s market share and in turn, weigh on the top line and margins.

SPGI’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 0.68, lower than the industry average of 1.01. A current ratio below 1 often indicates that the company may not be well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

The company is progressing toward the planned separation of its Mobility segment into an independent public company. Any operational disruptions or failure to achieve anticipated results from the separation could dampen future financial performance and investor sentiment.

SPGI reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. It earned an adjusted profit of $4.97 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1% and increased 13.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $4.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.6% and rose 10.4% year over year.

S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Accenture plc ACN reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Accenture’s earnings were $2.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The metric increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. ACN’s total revenues of $18 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $3.37 beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and increased 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. ADP’s total revenues of $5.94 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 7% on a year-over-year basis.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.