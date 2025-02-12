$SPGC stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPGC stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,240,568 of trading volume.

$SPGC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPGC:

$SPGC insiders have traded $SPGC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT WIDNEY HOGE has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $90,870 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL (Executive Chairman) has made 8 purchases buying 70,000 shares for an estimated $33,560 and 0 sales.

$SPGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SPGC stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.