$SPGC stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPGC stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,240,568 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPGC:
$SPGC Insider Trading Activity
$SPGC insiders have traded $SPGC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT WIDNEY HOGE has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $90,870 and 0 sales.
- GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL (Executive Chairman) has made 8 purchases buying 70,000 shares for an estimated $33,560 and 0 sales.
$SPGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SPGC stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENBROOK MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,398
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 18,085 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,818
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,789 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,708
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $483
- UBS GROUP AG removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $375
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
