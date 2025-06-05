Is SPG Stock Still Worth Holding in the Current Climate?

Simon Property Group SPG boasts a portfolio of premium retail properties both in the United States and internationally. With healthy near-term demand for retail real estate, the company is well-positioned to benefit from increased leasing activity, high occupancy rates and continued rent growth.



SPG’s strategic emphasis on enhancing omnichannel retail capabilities and expanding its mixed-use developments is promising. Additionally, accretive acquisitions and ongoing redevelopment projects support its long-term growth outlook.



A strong balance sheet further underpins these growth initiatives. That said, challenges remain, including the continued rise of e-commerce, cautious consumer spending amid ongoing economic uncertainty and the impact of elevated interest rates.

What’s Supporting SPG Stock?

This leading retail REIT has seen strong results from its omnichannel approach and strategic partnerships with premium retailers. Its online retail platform, combined with its integrated retail strategy, is expected to support long-term growth. SPG is also helping digital-native brands expand into physical retail spaces, enhancing their offline presence. Further, its efforts to explore the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, have enabled it to tap growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work, play, stay and shop.



During the first quarter of 2025, it signed 259 new leases and 550 renewal leases (excluding mall anchors and majors, new development, redevelopment and leases with terms of one year or less) with a fixed minimum rent across its U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio. Given the favorable retail real estate environment, this leasing momentum is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters. As of March 31, 2025, the ending occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was 95.9%, up 40 basis points from 95.5% as of March 31, 2024. We expect the company’s 2025 total revenues to increase 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. We project the 2025 year-end occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio to be 96%.



Simon Property has been actively enhancing its portfolio through strategic premium acquisitions and major redevelopment projects. Over the past few years, it has invested billions to revamp and modernize its properties — moves that support its long-term growth trajectory. Additionally, the company has taken advantage of opportunities to acquire well-known retail brands during bankruptcy proceedings. These brands, which generate solid digital sales, make for strategic additions that align with SPG’s evolving retail strategy.



Simon Property is making efforts to bolster its financial flexibility. This enabled the company to exit the first quarter of 2025 with $10.1 billion of liquidity. As of March 31, 2025, its total secured debt to total assets was 16%, while the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.6, ahead of the required level. Moreover, the company enjoys a corporate investment-grade credit rating of A- (stable outlook) from Standard and Poor's and a senior unsecured rating of A3 (stable outlook) from Moody’s. With solid balance-sheet strength and available capital resources, it remains well-poised to tide over any mayhem and bank on growth opportunities.



Solid dividend payouts are the biggest enticements for REIT investors, and Simon Property is committed to boosting shareholder wealth. The retail REIT has increased its dividend 13 times in the past five years, and its payout has grown 9.09% over the same period. This spate of dividend increases brings additional relief to investors and reaffirms confidence in this retail landlord. Given the company’s solid operating platform, opportunities for growth and decent financial position compared with the industry, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable over the long run.

What’s Hurting SPG Stock?

Mall traffic has rebounded significantly post-pandemic. However, given the convenience of online shopping, it is likely to continue to be a popular choice among customers. Consequently, this is likely to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores and affect retail REITs, including Simon Property.



Despite the Federal Reserve announcing rate cuts late in 2024, the interest rate is still high and is a concern for Simon Property. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, which would affect its ability to purchase or develop real estate.



The company has a substantial debt burden, and its share of total debt as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $30.86 billion. For 2025, our estimate implies a year-over-year rise of 4.6% in the company’s interest expenses.



Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 4.9%, slightly below the industry’s growth of 6.5%. Moreover, analysts seem a bit bearish on this retail REIT, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 and 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share both being revised marginally southward over the past month to $12.48 and $12.87, respectively.



