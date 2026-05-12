SPG Q1 FFO Tops Estimates, Dividend and Guidance Raised

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG started 2026 with a stronger-than-expected first quarter, delivering Real Estate FFO of $3.17 per share. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 by 6.4% and increased 7.5% year over year. Total revenues of $1.76 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.57 billion by 12.1% and rose 19.3% from the year-ago period.



The quarter reflected steady demand across the portfolio, with U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets ending occupancy at 96%. Management attributed the performance to continued leasing momentum, stronger retailer sales and traffic, and disciplined capital allocation.



Importantly, SPG also paired the solid quarter with a shareholder-friendly move. The company announced a higher quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share for second-quarter 2026 and raised its full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share outlook to $13.10-$13.25, signaling confidence in operating momentum for the balance of the year.

SPG's Revenue Mix Shows Broad-Based Lift

A key contributor to the quarter was growth across Simon’s core revenue streams. Lease income remained the dominant driver, supported by the company’s scale across malls, outlets and mixed-use destinations.



Beyond core rent, Simon also benefited from higher management fees and other revenues. The combined uplift helped reinforce operating leverage as portfolio-level activity improved.

Simon's Property Metrics Point to Pricing Power

Operating fundamentals remained firm across Simon’s U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets. Base minimum rent per square foot climbed to $61.99 at quarter-end, up 5.2% from a year earlier, reflecting positive leasing spreads and continued tenant demand.



Shopper productivity also continued to improve. Reported retailer sales per square foot rose to $819 for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2026, an 11.8% increase year over year. Higher sales and traffic trends typically support leasing velocity and landlord pricing over time.

SPG Highlights NOI Growth and Leasing Cadence

Operating performance also translated into stronger property-level profitability. Domestic property net operating income (NOI) increased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter, with portfolio NOI up the same amount, underscoring broad-based improvement across the platform.



On theearnings call management added color on leasing volume and execution. Simon signed more than 1,100 leases totaling more than 4.7 million square feet during the quarter, with roughly 25% of leasing volume coming from new deals. The company also noted that it had completed more than 75% of its 2026 expirations, positioning it well as the year progresses.

SPG Keeps Liquidity Ample, Taps Multiple Markets

Simon ended the quarter with approximately $8.7 billion of liquidity, consisting of $1.2 billion of cash on hand (including its share of joint venture cash) and $7.5 billion of available capacity under revolving credit facilities. This level of flexibility supports ongoing investment activity and potential opportunistic capital actions.



During the quarter, the company executed 10 secured loan transactions totaling about $2.3 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent) at a weighted average interest rate of 5.25%. Simon also completed an $800 million senior notes offering with a five-year term and a 4.30% coupon, using proceeds to repay $800 million of notes at maturity. The company amended, restated and extended its $5.0 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility, with an initial maturity of June 30, 2030 and an option to extend to 2031.

Simon Raises 2026 Real Estate FFO Outlook

Reflecting the stronger start to the year, Simon increased its full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share guidance to a range of $13.10-$13.25, lifting the midpoint by 5 cents from the prior outlook of $13.00-$13.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.19 is within the guided range.



The company reiterated that it expects an earnings headwind of roughly 25 to 30 cents per share from higher interest expense and lower interest income, with the current environment trending closer to the lower end of that range.

Simon Steps Up Shareholder Returns

Simon paired operating strength with higher cash returns to shareholders. The board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.25 for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 7.1% year-over-year increase and a 2.3% sequential rise.



The company also remained active on repurchases, buying back 965,296 shares for approximately $175 million during the quarter. The combination of a higher dividend and continued buybacks signals confidence in cash-flow generation and balance sheet flexibility.

SPG’s Zacks Rank

Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Simon Property Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Simon Property Group, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $1.88, up 10.6% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. Total revenues of $341.08 million increased 10.3% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $333.8 million.



Federal Realty’s results were supported by strong leasing momentum and higher comparable property operating income. Federal Realty signed 101 comparable retail leases spanning 649,078 square feet, delivering cash rent spreads of 13% for the quarter.



Regency Centers Corporation REG reported first-quarter 2026 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.20, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 0.8%. However, the metric increased 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Regency Centers’ total revenues came in at $412.5 million, up 8.3% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400.9 million by 2.9%. Regency Centers’ results were aided by continued leasing traction, as reflected in same-property NOI growth of 4.4% year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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