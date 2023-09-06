SPG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.75, changing hands as high as $115.86 per share. Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPG's low point in its 52 week range is $86.02 per share, with $133.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.79. The SPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.