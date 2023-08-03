SPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.01, changing hands as low as $114.15 per share. Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPG's low point in its 52 week range is $86.02 per share, with $133.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.86. The SPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

