Spey Resources Plans Nova Scotia Exploration

October 28, 2024 — 03:03 pm EDT

Spey Resources (TSE:SPEY) has released an update.

Spey Resources Corp. has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in a promising exploration property near the historic West Gore antimony-gold mine in Nova Scotia. This strategic move positions the company to potentially unlock new mineral targets through an upcoming comprehensive exploration program.

