Spey Resources Plans Nova Scotia Exploration

Spey Resources Corp. has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in a promising exploration property near the historic West Gore antimony-gold mine in Nova Scotia. This strategic move positions the company to potentially unlock new mineral targets through an upcoming comprehensive exploration program.

