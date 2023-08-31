Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been revised to 6.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 6.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 372.22% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRO is 0.16%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 14,569K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 3,445K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 1,353K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,013K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRO by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 890K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spero Therapeutics Background Information

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

