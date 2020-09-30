Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $8.96–$13.07 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Spero Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Spero Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. price | Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.