(RTTNews) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) shares are surging more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning trade, after the company, Tuesday said it is planning resubmission of NDA for Tebipenem HBr after a Type A meeting with FDA.

Currently, shares are at $1.26, up 11.50 percent from the previous close of $1.13 on a volume of 41,881,674.

