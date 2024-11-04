Spero Therapeutics price target lowered to $5 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to $5 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s SPR720 Phase 2a data disappointed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm completely remoted the candidate from its valuation assessment.

