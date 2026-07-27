Spero Therapeutics Names Debra Jeske Zack As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday said it has appointed Debra Jeske Zack as Chief Medical Officer.

The company said the appointment will strengthen its clinical leadership team as it advances SP001, a Phase 2-ready third-generation anti-CD40L antibody being developed for IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) and other immune-mediated conditions.

Zack brings more than 25 years of experience in developing therapies for immune-mediated diseases. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Exagen Inc. and previously held clinical leadership roles at Xencor Inc. and Novartis' Biotherapeutics Development Unit.

Spero Therapeutics shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.19.

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