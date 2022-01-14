Spero Therapeutics Inc Shares Close the Day 10.6% Higher - Daily Wrap

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) shares closed today 10.6% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 25.5% year-to-date, down 25.8% over the past 12 months, and up 521.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $13.45 and as low as $11.69 this week.

Shares closed 40.6% below its 52-week high and 12.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 12.9% higher than the 10-day average and 1.2% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.3.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

The stock closed at 4.3% higher than its 5-day moving average, 4.3% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 18.1% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 511.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -1122.1%

