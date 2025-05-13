SPERO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SPRO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPERO THERAPEUTICS ($SPRO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, beating estimates of -$0.56 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $5,870,000, beating estimates of $0 by $5,870,000.
SPERO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
SPERO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $SPRO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SATH SHUKLA (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 155,333 shares for an estimated $121,159.
- ANKIT MAHADEVIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,219 shares for an estimated $53,990.
- TIMOTHY KEUTZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,537 shares for an estimated $44,098.
- ESTHER RAJAVELU (CFO & CBO) sold 20,689 shares for an estimated $16,137
SPERO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of SPERO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MURCHINSON LTD. added 873,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,127
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 468,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,969
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 333,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,402
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 130,938 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,866
- ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 97,630 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,558
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 91,447 shares (+112.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,190
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 89,436 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,119
SPERO THERAPEUTICS Government Contracts
We have seen $15,121,647 of award payments to $SPRO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF: $11,697,110
- TO ADVANCE CLINICAL AND NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF AN ANTIBIOTIC CANDIDATE.: $3,424,537
SPERO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
This article is not financial advice. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
