Spero Therapeutics downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral downgraded Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Hold from Buy without a price target The firm cites a lack of clarity on catalyst timing following discontinuation of the SPR720 Phase 2 program for the downgrade. TD now sees a lack of clarity on meaningful catalyst flow for the shares.
