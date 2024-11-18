Spero Therapeutics downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral downgraded Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Hold from Buy without a price target The firm cites a lack of clarity on catalyst timing following discontinuation of the SPR720 Phase 2 program for the downgrade. TD now sees a lack of clarity on meaningful catalyst flow for the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.