Spero Therapeutics Appoints Esther Rajavelu CFO

(RTTNews) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Esther Rajavelu as its new chief financial officer and chief business officer.

Rajavelu will be replacing Stephen DiPalma who has been serving as the interim finance chief, since August 1.

Esther Rajavelu has more than two decades of life sciences sector experience and has been the finance chief at Fulcrum Therapeutics. He had also served in leadership roles in companies like UBS, Oppenheimer, Deutsche Bank and many more.

On Tuesday, Spero Therapeutics shares closed at $1.08, up 4.85% on Nasdaq.

