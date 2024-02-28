News & Insights

Markets
SPRO

Spero Announces FDA Clearance Of IND Application For SPR206

February 28, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) announced on Wednesday that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug or IND application to evaluate SPR206 in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

SPR206 is a new intravenous polymyxin antibiotic intended to address hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia-like HABP/VABP due to multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections.

The Phase 2 trial will assess the safety, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of SPR206 combined with specific antibiotics to treat HABP or VABP caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex or carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Around 60 hospitalized adults will be enrolled and treated for 7-14 days, with their progress evaluated based on post-baseline clinical outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.