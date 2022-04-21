Spendthrift Macron will hit harsh fiscal reality

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emmanuel Macron will face stark choices if and when he starts implementing the platform he has planned for a second term. With a 10-point lead in the polls and after Wednesday’s debate with his far-right adversary Marine Le Pen, the French president now needs to attract a chunk of the nearly 8 million voters who chose hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round. He also needs to muster a majority in parliamentary elections in June.

For now Macron is trying to pretend that he will be able to do everything. But everywhere he looks, he is contemplating tough policy tradeoffs. The need to invest and spend will hit the reality of France’s financial situation.

Take inflation. Like all Western leaders, Macron is confronted with rocketing food and energy prices. France, a service-focused economy, was less affected by supply-chain shortages than others last year. And it is partly shielded from the impact of higher oil and gas prices due to its reliance on nuclear energy. Nevertheless, inflation is running at an annual 4.5%, prompting Macron to impose a cap on household and business energy bills. But that in turn runs counter to his and Europe’s goals of promoting a greener future, which would require higher fossil fuel prices.

A better way to cushion the blow would be to ensure transfers were channeled to low-income households, who are disproportionately affected by higher energy costs. But there’s a fiscal tradeoff. If Macron finances such transfers with more borrowing, he will add to France’s public debt, which has surpassed 112% of GDP and is higher than the euro zone’s 95%.

He could also opt to finance social transfers by raising taxes. But France is already the highest-taxed major European economy, with the government taking in more than 51% of GDP in tax revenue, even though Macron has lowered the tax burden by 2 percentage points since 2017.

If he is elected on Sunday, Macron will have to decide which voters to court to build a parliamentary coalition majority. Conservative voters lean toward fiscal restraint. Left-leaning ones prefer his pledges of investment in social services and the green transition. Macron’s own leanings mean he is likely to promise more spending now and postpone fiscal restraint to much later. And French voters may go along with that fudge.

CONTEXT NEWS

- French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the leader of far-right party Rassemblement National, debated for nearly three hours on April 20.

- The debate was held before the second round of the presidential election, on April 24, where the two will face each other.

- An Ifop poll before the debate gave Macron 55.5% of the votes to Le Pen’s 44.5%.

