Spending Slowdowns Hit Cybersecurity Stocks

According to a Bank of America analyst, the cybersecurity industry is in the midst of a spending slowdown. The slowdown has mostly affected small and mid-sized businesses. While large enterprises haven’t shown signs of a slowdown just yet, this might change as larger firms may need to reduce budgets, likely starting next year. While the demand for cybersecurity solutions has been surging as war rages on in Ukraine, uncertainties from the global economic slowdown are starting to have an effect. Distributors are expected to see slowdowns in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Virtual Machine (VM), while areas such as endpoint solutions, cloud security, and privileged access management are seen as more resilient. Companies such as Microsoft with its bundle offerings, and SentinelOne and CrowdStrike that provide endpoint security should benefit, at least initially. Cloud security providers Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks are expected to benefit as well.

Finsum: Uncertainties arising from the global economic slowdown have triggered a slowdown in spending on some cybersecurity solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.