Spending Fears Weigh on CoreWeave, But the Backlog Tells Another Story

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock is depressed in Q1 2026 due to concerns about spending, dilution, and execution risks. However, analyst sentiment, institutional trends, results, and the backlog suggest those fears may be overblown.

The takeaway for investors is that the road ahead may be bumpy, but this GPU-as-a-Service and AI infrastructure stock is cheap relative to long-term forecasts that continue to swell.

The company reported losses but forecasts margin improvement over the subsequent quarters and years as capacity comes online and backlog is recognized as revenue; profits are expected by the middle of the next fiscal year and will likely come sooner than anticipated. Trading at a high valuation today, the market is pricing in the growth outlook while also undervaluing the stock.

CoreWeave’s Market Undervalues the Stock Relative to Long-Term Forecast

Forward consensus targets assume a low-ball 20x price multiple as early as 2028, with longer-term forecasts valuing the stock in the low single digits. In this scenario, its price can rise by several hundred percentage points over the next few years, potentially as much as 600%, as its earnings grow to match the forecasts.

Institutional activity indicates that this group has been aggressively accumulating the stock since the initial public offering. Dilution is a concern; the share count rose substantially over the past few quarters, but institutions are scooping up shares, and capitalization is no longer a near-term problem. The company will likely need additional capital as it ramps up capacity, but ramping capacity also generates an accelerating cash flow to offset capital needs and the debt load.

Institutional traders provide a solid support base, owning approximately 55% of the stock as of late February, and a tailwind for price action, as they have been accumulating at a pace greater than $2 bought for each sold. Eventually, the impact of dilution will cease, and institutional activity will be able to lift this market again. The more pressing near-term problem is the analysts, who are in a wait-and-see mode due to rising debt.

Analysts' Responses Muted: CoreWeave to Rise 30%

Analysts’ responses are generally bullish, albeit muted, with only one revision tracked and few commentaries noted. Commentaries focused on positive signals in capacity ramps and backlog, while concerns noted the pronounced increase in spending and its impact on cash flow.

The Q4 2025 report included a 3x increase in debt, a greater than 100% year-over-year (YOY) increase in share count, and significant increases in sales & marketing, general & administrative, and technology & infrastructure spending, resulting in a wider-than-expected loss. As it stands, CoreWeave is rated a consensus of Moderate Buy by 30 analysts, with an average $125 price target, a roughly 30% increase from February support levels.

Guidance assumes spending will continue at a robust pace in 2026, but it is offset by the backlog. The backlog increased by more than 4x YOY to nearly $67 billion in revenue, a company record, suggesting hypergrowth will continue in the upcoming year. The company forecasts more than $12.5 billion in annual revenue, up more than 140% from the prior fiscal year.

CoreWeave’s balance sheet is a potential risk. Cash and receivables are up, offsetting increases in debt and liabilities, leaving equity positive, but cash burn is expected to continue. The equity can erode quickly in this scenario, undermining market sentiment and potentially the stock price. The caveat is that capacity is coming online regularly, which is compounded by increases in contracted capacity, and is driving cash flow improvements.

CoreWeave Retreats Despite Solid Report: Lower Lows Possible

While CoreWeave’s long-term outlook is bright, the near-term headwinds have the market set up to fall. The post-release action is down more than 10%, confirming resistance at the cluster of moving averages and potential for a deeper decline. The risk and opportunity are that price action will fall to retest recent lows or even move lower. A move to fresh lows would be concerning, as it would open the door to a more profound decline. The stock could retreat to the $40 level in that scenario, but it is not expected to do so. The more likely scenario is that institutions continue to buy into this story, providing support in the $65 to $85 region.

