Spenda Limited’s New Launches Signal Growth with Capricorn

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited has launched its SwiftStatement product and commissioned the first eCommerce Partner platform under the Digital Services Delivery initiative with Capricorn Society Limited. These developments are expected to contribute to a 44% increase in annual revenue, reaching at least $2.2 million per annum. The strategic collaboration aims to enhance service delivery to over 30,000 Capricorn members and 2,000 preferred suppliers, positioning Spenda for continued growth into 2025.

For further insights into AU:SPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.