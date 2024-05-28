Spenda Limited Welcomes New Board Expertise

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited has appointed Andrew Kearnan, a highly experienced professional with a rich background in financial services, as a Non-Executive Director. His previous roles at major institutions and success as an equity market analyst underscore his value to the company. Spenda’s Chairman anticipates that Kearnan’s expertise and global connections will significantly contribute to the company’s growth trajectory.

