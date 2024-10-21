News & Insights

Spenda Limited Announces Major Securities Issuance

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 100 million options, each with an exercise price of $0.0175, set to expire one year from the date of issuance. This move is aimed at enhancing capital through a strategic placement, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities. The securities are scheduled to be issued by November 29, 2024, subject to approval from the ASX.

