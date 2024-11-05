Spenda Limited Announces Investor Webinar for Q1 Updates

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited is set to host an investor webinar on November 8, 2024, where Managing Director Adrian Floate will discuss the company’s Q1 FY25 results and provide updates on key initiatives. Spenda, known for its integrated business platform, offers solutions that enhance operational efficiency across the supply chain. This event is an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s strategic directions and financial performance.

