Spenda Limited Announces Director Howard Digby’s Retirement

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.
Spenda Limited has announced the retirement of director Howard Digby, who held significant shares and options in the company. Digby directly owned over 8.8 million ordinary shares and had indirect interests in additional shares and options through Lamma Nominees Pty Ltd. This leadership change might influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding Spenda Limited’s stock.
