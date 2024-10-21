Spenda Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 21st in Sydney, inviting shareholders to vote on important resolutions either in person or by proxy. Shareholders can access meeting details and voting instructions online, by email, or through traditional mail. This meeting is a crucial opportunity for investors to influence the company’s decisions and future direction.

