Spenda Limited Affirms Compliance with Governance Standards

October 21, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles for the financial year ending June 2024. The statement, approved by the board and available on their website, outlines the company’s governance practices, including board responsibilities and director agreements. This announcement is crucial for investors seeking transparency and accountability in corporate practices.

