Spend more if you want ECB to raise rates, Draghi tells governments

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments can help the European Central Bank raise interest rates sooner if they loosen their own purse strings to support the economy, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"A more active fiscal policy in the euro area would thus make it possible to adjust our policies more quickly, which we are well aware are having adverse effects on certain sectors of society and certain intermediaries," Draghi told an event in Milan.

(Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)

