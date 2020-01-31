SPEM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.55, changing hands as low as $35.40 per share. SPDR— Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.71 per share, with $38.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.41.

