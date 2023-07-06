Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) Price Target Decreased by 19.82% to 60.52

The average one-year price target for Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) has been revised to 60.52 / share. This is an decrease of 19.82% from the prior estimate of 75.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.11% from the latest reported closing price of 36.00 / share.

Speedy Hire Maintains 6.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Speedy Hire. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDY is 0.02%, a decrease of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 22,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,214K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,976K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,303K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,259K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,716K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 16.67% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,473K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 12.04% over the last quarter.

