Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) Price Target Increased by 15.09% to 55.69

The average one-year price target for Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) has been revised to 55.69 GBX / share. This is an increase of 15.09% from the prior estimate of 48.39 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 GBX to a high of 82.95 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from the latest reported closing price of 27.30 GBX / share.

Speedy Hire Maintains 9.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.52%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -10.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Speedy Hire. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDY is 0.01%, an increase of 27.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.42% to 20,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,317K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,627K shares , representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 28.38% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,105K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,527K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 32.87% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,164K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares , representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 41.62% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,251K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDY by 43.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

