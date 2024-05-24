Speedy Global Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Speedy Global Holdings Ltd. (HK:0540) has released an update.

Speedy Global Holdings Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with key resolutions passed including the approval of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of auditors. The company also gained shareholder approval for mandates related to the allotment, issuance, and repurchase of shares. Over half the total issued shares were represented at the AGM, with a unanimous vote in favor of all resolutions except one, which passed with nearly total approval.

