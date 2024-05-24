News & Insights

Stocks

Speedy Global Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Speedy Global Holdings Ltd. (HK:0540) has released an update.

Speedy Global Holdings Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, with key resolutions passed including the approval of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of auditors. The company also gained shareholder approval for mandates related to the allotment, issuance, and repurchase of shares. Over half the total issued shares were represented at the AGM, with a unanimous vote in favor of all resolutions except one, which passed with nearly total approval.

For further insights into HK:0540 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.