Speece Thorson Bets On Insight Enterprises (NSIT) With a 78,000 Share Buy

Key Points

Acquired 78,191 shares of Insight Enterprises; estimated transaction value $6.39 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.15 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement

Change represents 1.4557% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 84,435 shares worth $5.66 million

Insight Enterprises stake accounts for 1.29% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Insight Enterprises ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 29, 2026, Speece Thorson Capital Group increased its position in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 78,191 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $6.39 million, calculated using quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the NSIT stake rose by $5.15 million, a figure that incorporates both the share purchase and changes in the stock’s price during the period.

What else to know

The fund added to its Insight Enterprises position, now representing 1.29% of reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:WTM: $20.55 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:CBSH: $16.66 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE:HXL $16.59 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE: SON $16.59 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:CASS: $15.59 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of April 28, 2026, Insight Enterprises shares were priced at $73.98, marking a one-year decline of 46.7% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 75.86 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.25 billion Net income (TTM) $157.35 million Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $73.98 One-year price change (46.7%)

Company snapshot

Provides IT hardware, software, and services solutions, including cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, and IoT offerings.

Operates a solutions-driven business model, generating revenue through the design, procurement, deployment, and management of integrated technology solutions and lifecycle services.

Serves a diverse client base across industries such as construction, enterprise business, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, service providers, and SMBs.

Insight Enterprises is a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider with a comprehensive portfolio spanning cloud, data center, and digital transformation services. The company leverages its scale and expertise to deliver end-to-end IT solutions that drive operational efficiency and innovation for clients worldwide. Its broad customer reach and integrated approach position it competitively within the technology distribution and services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Insight Enterprises stock dipped in March. If Speece Thorson made its 78,000 purchase on the dip it could be sitting on a gain of more than 10% right now. If the firm purchased the volatile shares in early February, though, they’ve fallen more than 20% already.

In March, Insight Enterprises’ Board of DIrectors appointed a new CEO. Jack Azagury succeeded Joyce Mullen on April 13, 2026.

Insight Enterprises has struggled to maintain its previously outstanding growth rate in recent years. Trailing 12-month revenue peaked above $10 billion in 2022 and has since fallen to $8.25 billion.

Helping enterprises make the most out of artificial intelligence (AI) applications could be source of growth in the quarters ahead. Insight has invested in Insight AI to help clients scale AI successfully. More recently, it acquired a business transformation and technology delivery firm called Inspire11.

Insight Enterprises expects to report first-quarter results on May 7 before the market opens.

Should you buy stock in Insight Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Insight Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Insight Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,797!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,282,815!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cass Information Systems and Hexcel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.