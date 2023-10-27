News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

October 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -148,617     19,947    241,806     -2,817    -55,706     -8,011
 Soybeans            -6,948     13,077    125,610        -46   -107,343    -15,956
 Soyoil             -10,532     -8,002    106,980     -2,814   -100,178     12,012
 CBOT wheat         -84,279      7,578     61,734      3,096     17,303     -9,714
 KCBT wheat         -37,871         97     49,355       -818     -9,827      1,362
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -100,430      8,441    185,610     -3,487    -74,100     -7,167
 Soybeans             7,753      9,737     92,078       -886    -88,431    -15,965
 Soymeal             92,027     41,330     87,572     -2,597   -218,926    -36,390
 Soyoil              11,523     -9,206    102,354      1,642   -124,510     11,486
 CBOT wheat         -92,254     12,153     58,523       -260      9,864     -9,301
 KCBT wheat         -28,994     -2,043     42,801        553    -11,802        677
 MGEX wheat         -25,081        648      1,694         41     22,131         77
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -146,329     10,758    103,018        334     20,193     -8,547

 Live cattle         63,285    -20,525     55,311        238   -121,077     22,231
 Feeder cattle        3,710     -2,805       -388       -186      3,251      3,375
 Lean hogs           -5,999     -9,331     43,467      2,930    -41,860      4,049

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                26,402     11,332    -37,483     -9,119  1,788,615     51,075
 Soybeans               -80      4,190    -11,320      2,925  1,005,083    -32,277
 Soymeal             15,982     -3,611     23,344      1,269    568,594     28,397
 Soyoil               6,902     -2,726      3,730     -1,196    525,697     37,837
 CBOT wheat          18,626     -1,631      5,241       -960    520,213      4,388
 KCBT wheat            -348      1,453     -1,656       -641    247,257      5,143
 MGEX wheat           1,108       -227        147       -539     78,601      2,174
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,386       -405      3,732     -2,140    846,071     11,705

 Live cattle         16,956     -3,273    -14,476      1,329    380,340     11,353
 Feeder cattle       -3,921     -2,638     -2,653      2,254     77,582      8,908
 Lean hogs            3,406       -254        987      2,606    311,709     10,885
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -99,522      6,050    174,566     -3,907    -91,532     -6,471
 Soybeans             6,817     10,229     92,266       -798   -116,749    -11,636
 Soymeal             92,580     40,414     88,222     -1,142   -214,672    -30,486
 Soyoil              12,896     -8,955    100,828      2,074   -134,290      9,274
 CBOT wheat         -97,710     13,242     56,569        -40        409     -8,523
 KCBT wheat         -29,319     -1,987     41,895        580    -12,280        545
 MGEX wheat         -25,166        647      1,725         43     20,770        -73
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -152,195     11,902    100,189        583      8,899     -8,051

 Live cattle         62,703    -20,714     54,047       -756   -103,162     20,468
 Feeder cattle        3,336     -3,104       -438       -184      1,417      2,187
 Lean hogs           -6,551     -9,497     43,327      2,391    -22,656      1,748

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                51,242      8,224    -34,754     -3,896  1,401,898     41,196
 Soybeans            29,637       -880    -11,971      3,085    814,726    -27,360
 Soymeal             13,746    -10,026     20,124      1,240    496,881     12,272
 Soyoil              18,243       -711      2,323     -1,682    465,512     33,560
 CBOT wheat          37,763     -3,946      2,969       -733    435,685      3,894
 KCBT wheat           1,967      1,453     -2,263       -591    228,863      4,646
 MGEX wheat           2,795       -114       -124       -503     75,454      1,949
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         42,525     -2,607        582     -1,827    740,002     10,489

 Live cattle         -5,846       -736     -7,742      1,738    278,847    -13,798
 Feeder cattle       -1,739       -491     -2,576      1,592     49,171     -1,484
 Lean hogs          -14,170      3,691         50      1,667    194,979        -14
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

