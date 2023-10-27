Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -148,617 19,947 241,806 -2,817 -55,706 -8,011 Soybeans -6,948 13,077 125,610 -46 -107,343 -15,956 Soyoil -10,532 -8,002 106,980 -2,814 -100,178 12,012 CBOT wheat -84,279 7,578 61,734 3,096 17,303 -9,714 KCBT wheat -37,871 97 49,355 -818 -9,827 1,362 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -100,430 8,441 185,610 -3,487 -74,100 -7,167 Soybeans 7,753 9,737 92,078 -886 -88,431 -15,965 Soymeal 92,027 41,330 87,572 -2,597 -218,926 -36,390 Soyoil 11,523 -9,206 102,354 1,642 -124,510 11,486 CBOT wheat -92,254 12,153 58,523 -260 9,864 -9,301 KCBT wheat -28,994 -2,043 42,801 553 -11,802 677 MGEX wheat -25,081 648 1,694 41 22,131 77 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -146,329 10,758 103,018 334 20,193 -8,547 Live cattle 63,285 -20,525 55,311 238 -121,077 22,231 Feeder cattle 3,710 -2,805 -388 -186 3,251 3,375 Lean hogs -5,999 -9,331 43,467 2,930 -41,860 4,049 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 26,402 11,332 -37,483 -9,119 1,788,615 51,075 Soybeans -80 4,190 -11,320 2,925 1,005,083 -32,277 Soymeal 15,982 -3,611 23,344 1,269 568,594 28,397 Soyoil 6,902 -2,726 3,730 -1,196 525,697 37,837 CBOT wheat 18,626 -1,631 5,241 -960 520,213 4,388 KCBT wheat -348 1,453 -1,656 -641 247,257 5,143 MGEX wheat 1,108 -227 147 -539 78,601 2,174 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,386 -405 3,732 -2,140 846,071 11,705 Live cattle 16,956 -3,273 -14,476 1,329 380,340 11,353 Feeder cattle -3,921 -2,638 -2,653 2,254 77,582 8,908 Lean hogs 3,406 -254 987 2,606 311,709 10,885 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -99,522 6,050 174,566 -3,907 -91,532 -6,471 Soybeans 6,817 10,229 92,266 -798 -116,749 -11,636 Soymeal 92,580 40,414 88,222 -1,142 -214,672 -30,486 Soyoil 12,896 -8,955 100,828 2,074 -134,290 9,274 CBOT wheat -97,710 13,242 56,569 -40 409 -8,523 KCBT wheat -29,319 -1,987 41,895 580 -12,280 545 MGEX wheat -25,166 647 1,725 43 20,770 -73 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -152,195 11,902 100,189 583 8,899 -8,051 Live cattle 62,703 -20,714 54,047 -756 -103,162 20,468 Feeder cattle 3,336 -3,104 -438 -184 1,417 2,187 Lean hogs -6,551 -9,497 43,327 2,391 -22,656 1,748 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 51,242 8,224 -34,754 -3,896 1,401,898 41,196 Soybeans 29,637 -880 -11,971 3,085 814,726 -27,360 Soymeal 13,746 -10,026 20,124 1,240 496,881 12,272 Soyoil 18,243 -711 2,323 -1,682 465,512 33,560 CBOT wheat 37,763 -3,946 2,969 -733 435,685 3,894 KCBT wheat 1,967 1,453 -2,263 -591 228,863 4,646 MGEX wheat 2,795 -114 -124 -503 75,454 1,949 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 42,525 -2,607 582 -1,827 740,002 10,489 Live cattle -5,846 -736 -7,742 1,738 278,847 -13,798 Feeder cattle -1,739 -491 -2,576 1,592 49,171 -1,484 Lean hogs -14,170 3,691 50 1,667 194,979 -14 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

