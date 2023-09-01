Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -135,301 19,895 276,375 -2,065 -89,568 -24,975 Soybeans 53,949 28,161 152,546 4,100 -186,774 -33,564 Soyoil 14,500 3,316 114,653 -334 -140,975 -4,804 CBOT wheat -85,008 -7,641 90,244 -1,399 -7,028 10,220 KCBT wheat -19,705 880 45,700 975 -22,215 -734 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -87,348 18,787 200,943 -7,780 -103,482 -22,623 Soybeans 90,985 32,778 80,386 -4,147 -153,020 -27,829 Soymeal 73,753 20,933 90,138 -3,691 -206,924 -17,328 Soyoil 58,317 3,241 100,733 -771 -167,936 -3,841 CBOT wheat -79,881 -8,960 71,733 -1,427 -12,157 9,999 KCBT wheat -5,632 333 34,833 -3,175 -21,079 4,092 MGEX wheat -8,756 -2,522 822 -681 5,381 2,737 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -94,269 -11,149 107,388 -5,283 -27,855 16,828 Live cattle 94,024 4,282 51,212 -281 -151,216 -7,011 Feeder cattle 15,166 2,789 703 36 -2,617 -1,412 Lean hogs 26,662 5,253 49,694 -158 -71,825 -1,238 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 41,392 4,470 -51,506 7,145 1,582,086 -229,596 Soybeans 1,370 -2,106 -19,721 1,303 856,057 10,315 Soymeal 23,512 589 19,521 -503 502,621 -18,037 Soyoil -2,935 -449 11,821 1,821 525,448 -34,892 CBOT wheat 18,512 1,567 1,793 -1,180 423,659 -57,663 KCBT wheat -4,341 -129 -3,780 -1,122 199,163 -13,078 MGEX wheat 3,462 965 -909 -500 55,873 -2,934 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,633 2,403 -2,896 -2,802 678,695 -73,675 Live cattle 22,773 3,453 -16,793 -443 391,959 10,973 Feeder cattle -1,071 8 -12,181 -1,420 78,900 2,629 Lean hogs 1,453 -3,266 -5,983 -591 307,337 5,281 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -91,131 30,481 190,205 -519 -110,825 -17,070 Soybeans 84,892 30,609 84,855 -1,705 -158,545 -23,837 Soymeal 72,723 20,244 91,099 -3,344 -206,588 -14,796 Soyoil 59,460 3,545 100,753 -528 -169,474 -6,184 CBOT wheat -83,808 -3,801 68,316 388 -18,114 16,036 KCBT wheat -5,727 518 34,771 -1,390 -22,239 4,753 MGEX wheat -8,756 -2,522 840 -64 4,730 3,165 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -98,291 -5,805 103,927 -1,066 -35,623 23,954 Live cattle 94,715 4,321 50,462 -20 -127,318 -5,933 Feeder cattle 14,663 2,775 10 -2 -1,153 -956 Lean hogs 27,649 5,147 51,046 100 -39,921 -2,287 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 55,318 -14,744 -43,567 1,852 1,214,917 -86,422 Soybeans 7,270 -4,580 -18,472 -487 698,855 33,151 Soymeal 26,508 -1,878 16,258 -226 461,143 -12,650 Soyoil -2,906 1,364 12,167 1,803 465,962 -15,058 CBOT wheat 33,551 -11,665 55 -958 357,990 -27,640 KCBT wheat -2,539 -2,939 -4,266 -942 186,042 -5,325 MGEX wheat 4,283 -59 -1,097 -520 54,051 -742 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 35,295 -14,663 -5,308 -2,420 598,083 -33,707 Live cattle -7,250 2,125 -10,609 -493 313,610 12,483 Feeder cattle -3,342 -282 -10,178 -1,535 60,006 2,450 Lean hogs -35,440 -2,533 -3,334 -427 203,621 3,707 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

