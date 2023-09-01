Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

    Sept 1 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -135,301     19,895    276,375     -2,065    -89,568    -24,975
 Soybeans            53,949     28,161    152,546      4,100   -186,774    -33,564
 Soyoil              14,500      3,316    114,653       -334   -140,975     -4,804
 CBOT wheat         -85,008     -7,641     90,244     -1,399     -7,028     10,220
 KCBT wheat         -19,705        880     45,700        975    -22,215       -734
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -87,348     18,787    200,943     -7,780   -103,482    -22,623
 Soybeans            90,985     32,778     80,386     -4,147   -153,020    -27,829
 Soymeal             73,753     20,933     90,138     -3,691   -206,924    -17,328
 Soyoil              58,317      3,241    100,733       -771   -167,936     -3,841
 CBOT wheat         -79,881     -8,960     71,733     -1,427    -12,157      9,999
 KCBT wheat          -5,632        333     34,833     -3,175    -21,079      4,092
 MGEX wheat          -8,756     -2,522        822       -681      5,381      2,737
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -94,269    -11,149    107,388     -5,283    -27,855     16,828

 Live cattle         94,024      4,282     51,212       -281   -151,216     -7,011
 Feeder cattle       15,166      2,789        703         36     -2,617     -1,412
 Lean hogs           26,662      5,253     49,694       -158    -71,825     -1,238

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                41,392      4,470    -51,506      7,145  1,582,086   -229,596
 Soybeans             1,370     -2,106    -19,721      1,303    856,057     10,315
 Soymeal             23,512        589     19,521       -503    502,621    -18,037
 Soyoil              -2,935       -449     11,821      1,821    525,448    -34,892
 CBOT wheat          18,512      1,567      1,793     -1,180    423,659    -57,663
 KCBT wheat          -4,341       -129     -3,780     -1,122    199,163    -13,078
 MGEX wheat           3,462        965       -909       -500     55,873     -2,934
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,633      2,403     -2,896     -2,802    678,695    -73,675

 Live cattle         22,773      3,453    -16,793       -443    391,959     10,973
 Feeder cattle       -1,071          8    -12,181     -1,420     78,900      2,629
 Lean hogs            1,453     -3,266     -5,983       -591    307,337      5,281
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -91,131     30,481    190,205       -519   -110,825    -17,070
 Soybeans            84,892     30,609     84,855     -1,705   -158,545    -23,837
 Soymeal             72,723     20,244     91,099     -3,344   -206,588    -14,796
 Soyoil              59,460      3,545    100,753       -528   -169,474     -6,184
 CBOT wheat         -83,808     -3,801     68,316        388    -18,114     16,036
 KCBT wheat          -5,727        518     34,771     -1,390    -22,239      4,753
 MGEX wheat          -8,756     -2,522        840        -64      4,730      3,165
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -98,291     -5,805    103,927     -1,066    -35,623     23,954

 Live cattle         94,715      4,321     50,462        -20   -127,318     -5,933
 Feeder cattle       14,663      2,775         10         -2     -1,153       -956
 Lean hogs           27,649      5,147     51,046        100    -39,921     -2,287

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                55,318    -14,744    -43,567      1,852  1,214,917    -86,422
 Soybeans             7,270     -4,580    -18,472       -487    698,855     33,151
 Soymeal             26,508     -1,878     16,258       -226    461,143    -12,650
 Soyoil              -2,906      1,364     12,167      1,803    465,962    -15,058
 CBOT wheat          33,551    -11,665         55       -958    357,990    -27,640
 KCBT wheat          -2,539     -2,939     -4,266       -942    186,042     -5,325
 MGEX wheat           4,283        -59     -1,097       -520     54,051       -742
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         35,295    -14,663     -5,308     -2,420    598,083    -33,707

 Live cattle         -7,250      2,125    -10,609       -493    313,610     12,483
 Feeder cattle       -3,342       -282    -10,178     -1,535     60,006      2,450
 Lean hogs          -35,440     -2,533     -3,334       -427    203,621      3,707
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

