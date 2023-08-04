News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

August 04, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -33,590      3,792    319,737     -5,316   -206,596     13,738
 Soybeans            61,476    -25,542    151,227     -1,476   -190,850     29,889
 Soyoil               8,305     -7,512    114,351        -80   -132,532      9,282
 CBOT wheat         -61,772     -9,510    100,470      3,340    -33,805      4,721
 KCBT wheat          -1,773     -3,944     48,554       -229    -43,279      6,755
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                16,741     -9,862    213,470      3,528   -213,421      8,323
 Soybeans            94,493    -26,246     84,150     13,376   -167,788     19,582
 Soymeal             70,351        177     90,911      1,150   -214,817        -70
 Soyoil              49,477     -4,713    102,333     -1,503   -160,894      6,995
 CBOT wheat         -50,428    -10,096     76,026      5,159    -36,228      3,218
 KCBT wheat          17,233     -5,912     37,001      3,919    -46,583      3,818
 MGEX wheat           7,592     -1,374        944        287    -12,208      1,741
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -25,603    -17,382    113,971      9,365    -95,019      8,777

 Live cattle         99,491     -4,624     50,739        -58   -159,456      2,309
 Feeder cattle       14,851        357        689          8     -2,507        858
 Lean hogs           30,707      3,400     42,652      1,414    -75,826     -3,597

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                62,762     10,224    -79,551    -12,214  1,790,636     44,365
 Soybeans            10,999     -3,841    -21,854     -2,870    813,382    -46,294
 Soymeal             31,887      2,087     21,667     -3,344    538,487     -2,938
 Soyoil                -791        913      9,876     -1,692    549,860    -15,894
 CBOT wheat          15,525        270     -4,893      1,449    402,982      1,420
 KCBT wheat          -4,149        756     -3,502     -2,582    201,710     -1,044
 MGEX wheat           2,606       -330      1,065       -323     53,744     -3,578
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,982        696     -7,330     -1,456    658,436     -3,202

 Live cattle         26,884       -334    -17,660      2,708    412,918    -14,581
 Feeder cattle       -1,814       -687    -11,219       -535     77,382        316
 Lean hogs            8,293      1,877     -5,827     -3,093    306,834     17,847
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                12,675    -12,379    192,993     -7,079   -211,215     -4,177
 Soybeans            90,316    -21,468     84,383     10,393   -179,765     11,101
 Soymeal             68,545        -27     90,410        746   -218,871       -881
 Soyoil              51,241     -4,182    102,135       -914   -162,948      6,324
 CBOT wheat         -57,020    -14,911     72,232      3,865    -40,352        614
 KCBT wheat          17,633     -5,813     36,082      3,168    -46,767      3,323
 MGEX wheat           7,464     -1,282        811        -91    -12,079      1,652
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -31,923    -22,006    109,125      6,942    -99,198      5,589

 Live cattle        100,581     -6,034     49,888        477   -129,763      1,769
 Feeder cattle       14,433        221         38        -49       -991        982
 Lean hogs           30,482      3,908     46,679      2,336    -41,313      1,575

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                67,399     21,977    -61,852      1,658  1,317,852     37,645
 Soybeans            23,444        246    -18,378       -272    639,859    -36,784
 Soymeal             40,958      3,201     18,958     -3,039    489,771     -3,451
 Soyoil                -747        633     10,319     -1,861    475,393     -3,799
 CBOT wheat          30,943      9,389     -5,803      1,043    324,589     13,250
 KCBT wheat          -3,021      1,980     -3,927     -2,658    186,603        393
 MGEX wheat           2,796       -219      1,008        -60     50,505     -2,094
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         30,718     11,150     -8,722     -1,675    561,697     11,549

 Live cattle         -9,629      1,680    -11,077      2,108    320,998    -13,056
 Feeder cattle       -5,052       -598     -8,428       -556     58,200        617
 Lean hogs          -34,710     -5,123     -1,138     -2,696    209,937      8,623
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

