Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -33,590 3,792 319,737 -5,316 -206,596 13,738 Soybeans 61,476 -25,542 151,227 -1,476 -190,850 29,889 Soyoil 8,305 -7,512 114,351 -80 -132,532 9,282 CBOT wheat -61,772 -9,510 100,470 3,340 -33,805 4,721 KCBT wheat -1,773 -3,944 48,554 -229 -43,279 6,755 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 16,741 -9,862 213,470 3,528 -213,421 8,323 Soybeans 94,493 -26,246 84,150 13,376 -167,788 19,582 Soymeal 70,351 177 90,911 1,150 -214,817 -70 Soyoil 49,477 -4,713 102,333 -1,503 -160,894 6,995 CBOT wheat -50,428 -10,096 76,026 5,159 -36,228 3,218 KCBT wheat 17,233 -5,912 37,001 3,919 -46,583 3,818 MGEX wheat 7,592 -1,374 944 287 -12,208 1,741 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -25,603 -17,382 113,971 9,365 -95,019 8,777 Live cattle 99,491 -4,624 50,739 -58 -159,456 2,309 Feeder cattle 14,851 357 689 8 -2,507 858 Lean hogs 30,707 3,400 42,652 1,414 -75,826 -3,597 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 62,762 10,224 -79,551 -12,214 1,790,636 44,365 Soybeans 10,999 -3,841 -21,854 -2,870 813,382 -46,294 Soymeal 31,887 2,087 21,667 -3,344 538,487 -2,938 Soyoil -791 913 9,876 -1,692 549,860 -15,894 CBOT wheat 15,525 270 -4,893 1,449 402,982 1,420 KCBT wheat -4,149 756 -3,502 -2,582 201,710 -1,044 MGEX wheat 2,606 -330 1,065 -323 53,744 -3,578 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,982 696 -7,330 -1,456 658,436 -3,202 Live cattle 26,884 -334 -17,660 2,708 412,918 -14,581 Feeder cattle -1,814 -687 -11,219 -535 77,382 316 Lean hogs 8,293 1,877 -5,827 -3,093 306,834 17,847 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 12,675 -12,379 192,993 -7,079 -211,215 -4,177 Soybeans 90,316 -21,468 84,383 10,393 -179,765 11,101 Soymeal 68,545 -27 90,410 746 -218,871 -881 Soyoil 51,241 -4,182 102,135 -914 -162,948 6,324 CBOT wheat -57,020 -14,911 72,232 3,865 -40,352 614 KCBT wheat 17,633 -5,813 36,082 3,168 -46,767 3,323 MGEX wheat 7,464 -1,282 811 -91 -12,079 1,652 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -31,923 -22,006 109,125 6,942 -99,198 5,589 Live cattle 100,581 -6,034 49,888 477 -129,763 1,769 Feeder cattle 14,433 221 38 -49 -991 982 Lean hogs 30,482 3,908 46,679 2,336 -41,313 1,575 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 67,399 21,977 -61,852 1,658 1,317,852 37,645 Soybeans 23,444 246 -18,378 -272 639,859 -36,784 Soymeal 40,958 3,201 18,958 -3,039 489,771 -3,451 Soyoil -747 633 10,319 -1,861 475,393 -3,799 CBOT wheat 30,943 9,389 -5,803 1,043 324,589 13,250 KCBT wheat -3,021 1,980 -3,927 -2,658 186,603 393 MGEX wheat 2,796 -219 1,008 -60 50,505 -2,094 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 30,718 11,150 -8,722 -1,675 561,697 11,549 Live cattle -9,629 1,680 -11,077 2,108 320,998 -13,056 Feeder cattle -5,052 -598 -8,428 -556 58,200 617 Lean hogs -34,710 -5,123 -1,138 -2,696 209,937 8,623 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

