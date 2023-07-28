Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

    July 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -37,382     53,255    325,052   -220,333   -220,333    -58,236
 Soybeans            87,018     25,905    152,705   -220,738   -220,738    -36,077
 Soyoil              15,816      7,903    114,430   -141,814   -141,814    -10,628
 CBOT wheat         -52,261      9,871     97,131    -38,527    -38,527    -17,790
 KCBT wheat           2,172      8,525     48,783    -50,034    -50,034    -14,529
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                26,603     73,529    209,941     -9,209   -221,745    -47,896
 Soybeans           120,739     24,925     70,775       -649   -187,370    -33,409
 Soymeal             70,174     11,225     89,761        675   -214,747    -12,696
 Soyoil              54,190      9,275    103,836       -738   -167,889    -10,477
 CBOT wheat         -40,332     14,086     70,866        693    -39,446    -16,011
 KCBT wheat          23,145     10,494     33,081        581    -50,401    -13,138
 MGEX wheat           8,966      2,380        657       -259    -13,948     -2,976
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -8,221     26,960    104,604      1,015   -103,795    -32,125

 Live cattle        104,115    -10,515     50,797        496   -161,764      6,508
 Feeder cattle       14,496     -1,980        681        -10     -3,365        555
 Lean hogs           27,308       -624     41,239      1,369    -72,229     -2,372

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                52,537     -1,956    -67,336    -14,467  1,746,270    -49,440
 Soybeans            14,839      3,374    -18,984      5,759    859,676     -4,714
 Soymeal             29,801       -764     25,011      1,561    541,425       -564
 Soyoil              -1,704     -1,781     11,568      3,721    565,754    -39,726
 CBOT wheat          15,256      3,935     -6,343     -2,703    401,562     27,548
 KCBT wheat          -4,904        141       -921      1,921    202,754     21,260
 MGEX wheat           2,938        562      1,388        293     57,322      2,633
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,290      4,638     -5,876       -489    661,638     51,441

 Live cattle         27,218      1,524    -20,368      1,987    427,498    -15,319
 Feeder cattle       -1,127       -419    -10,684      1,855     77,066     -3,176
 Lean hogs            6,416      1,042     -2,734        586    288,987    -19,957
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                25,054     71,204    200,072     -3,063   -207,038    -35,171
 Soybeans           111,784     16,814     73,990     -1,320   -190,866    -34,093
 Soymeal             68,572     10,771     89,664        303   -217,990    -11,993
 Soyoil              55,423      8,721    103,049     -1,204   -169,272    -15,159
 CBOT wheat         -42,109     14,900     68,367         84    -40,966    -15,718
 KCBT wheat          23,446     10,114     32,914        617    -50,090    -12,213
 MGEX wheat           8,746      2,284        902         12    -13,731     -2,712
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -9,917     27,298    102,183        713   -104,787    -30,643

 Live cattle        106,615     -7,200     49,411        458   -131,532      7,055
 Feeder cattle       14,212     -1,801         87        -62     -1,973       -296
 Lean hogs           26,574        388     44,343      1,241    -42,888     -4,248

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                45,422    -20,598    -63,510    -12,372  1,280,207     -4,969
 Soybeans            23,198     10,885    -18,106      7,714    676,643     16,726
 Soymeal             37,757     -1,693     21,997      2,612    493,222      8,292
 Soyoil              -1,380      3,695     12,180      3,947    479,192    -17,671
 CBOT wheat          21,554      3,248     -6,846     -2,514    311,339      7,932
 KCBT wheat          -5,001       -278     -1,269      1,760    186,210     19,027
 MGEX wheat           3,015        229      1,068        187     52,599      1,699
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,568      3,199     -7,047       -567    550,148     28,658

 Live cattle        -11,309     -2,338    -13,185      2,025    334,054    -18,770
 Feeder cattle       -4,454        500     -7,872      1,659     57,583     -3,943
 Lean hogs          -29,587        660      1,558      1,959    201,314     -4,108
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

