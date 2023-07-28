Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

July 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -37,382 53,255 325,052 -220,333 -220,333 -58,236 Soybeans 87,018 25,905 152,705 -220,738 -220,738 -36,077 Soyoil 15,816 7,903 114,430 -141,814 -141,814 -10,628 CBOT wheat -52,261 9,871 97,131 -38,527 -38,527 -17,790 KCBT wheat 2,172 8,525 48,783 -50,034 -50,034 -14,529 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 26,603 73,529 209,941 -9,209 -221,745 -47,896 Soybeans 120,739 24,925 70,775 -649 -187,370 -33,409 Soymeal 70,174 11,225 89,761 675 -214,747 -12,696 Soyoil 54,190 9,275 103,836 -738 -167,889 -10,477 CBOT wheat -40,332 14,086 70,866 693 -39,446 -16,011 KCBT wheat 23,145 10,494 33,081 581 -50,401 -13,138 MGEX wheat 8,966 2,380 657 -259 -13,948 -2,976 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -8,221 26,960 104,604 1,015 -103,795 -32,125 Live cattle 104,115 -10,515 50,797 496 -161,764 6,508 Feeder cattle 14,496 -1,980 681 -10 -3,365 555 Lean hogs 27,308 -624 41,239 1,369 -72,229 -2,372 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 52,537 -1,956 -67,336 -14,467 1,746,270 -49,440 Soybeans 14,839 3,374 -18,984 5,759 859,676 -4,714 Soymeal 29,801 -764 25,011 1,561 541,425 -564 Soyoil -1,704 -1,781 11,568 3,721 565,754 -39,726 CBOT wheat 15,256 3,935 -6,343 -2,703 401,562 27,548 KCBT wheat -4,904 141 -921 1,921 202,754 21,260 MGEX wheat 2,938 562 1,388 293 57,322 2,633 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,290 4,638 -5,876 -489 661,638 51,441 Live cattle 27,218 1,524 -20,368 1,987 427,498 -15,319 Feeder cattle -1,127 -419 -10,684 1,855 77,066 -3,176 Lean hogs 6,416 1,042 -2,734 586 288,987 -19,957 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 25,054 71,204 200,072 -3,063 -207,038 -35,171 Soybeans 111,784 16,814 73,990 -1,320 -190,866 -34,093 Soymeal 68,572 10,771 89,664 303 -217,990 -11,993 Soyoil 55,423 8,721 103,049 -1,204 -169,272 -15,159 CBOT wheat -42,109 14,900 68,367 84 -40,966 -15,718 KCBT wheat 23,446 10,114 32,914 617 -50,090 -12,213 MGEX wheat 8,746 2,284 902 12 -13,731 -2,712 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -9,917 27,298 102,183 713 -104,787 -30,643 Live cattle 106,615 -7,200 49,411 458 -131,532 7,055 Feeder cattle 14,212 -1,801 87 -62 -1,973 -296 Lean hogs 26,574 388 44,343 1,241 -42,888 -4,248 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,422 -20,598 -63,510 -12,372 1,280,207 -4,969 Soybeans 23,198 10,885 -18,106 7,714 676,643 16,726 Soymeal 37,757 -1,693 21,997 2,612 493,222 8,292 Soyoil -1,380 3,695 12,180 3,947 479,192 -17,671 CBOT wheat 21,554 3,248 -6,846 -2,514 311,339 7,932 KCBT wheat -5,001 -278 -1,269 1,760 186,210 19,027 MGEX wheat 3,015 229 1,068 187 52,599 1,699 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,568 3,199 -7,047 -567 550,148 28,658 Live cattle -11,309 -2,338 -13,185 2,025 334,054 -18,770 Feeder cattle -4,454 500 -7,872 1,659 57,583 -3,943 Lean hogs -29,587 660 1,558 1,959 201,314 -4,108 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

