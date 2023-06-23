Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

June 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -7,631 56,151 345,525 27,057 -280,084 -83,489 Soybeans 44,392 16,606 123,882 14,208 -145,983 -36,326 Soyoil -84 15,798 112,175 -2,916 -114,470 -17,352 CBOT wheat -86,206 16,190 82,395 7,427 695 -19,026 KCBT wheat -8,403 2,572 39,519 -641 -27,344 -3,700 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 58,299 56,154 225,905 -7,213 -282,601 -75,148 Soybeans 76,950 29,069 64,342 -7,914 -125,550 -27,132 Soymeal 63,924 3,316 90,444 -1,773 -202,016 -9,657 Soyoil 29,817 21,069 110,082 -4,719 -141,860 -15,036 CBOT wheat -84,134 29,295 69,267 -1,526 163 -17,213 KCBT wheat 5,944 2,329 34,122 -784 -29,544 -3,323 MGEX wheat -3,262 4,160 1,041 87 -1,817 -6,247 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -81,452 35,784 104,430 -2,223 -31,198 -26,783 Live cattle 110,622 -9,300 50,828 1,437 -169,452 6,089 Feeder cattle 16,284 -3,202 893 -224 -7,365 1,597 Lean hogs 7,345 11,976 51,006 636 -54,303 -13,875 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 56,207 25,928 -57,811 281 1,876,435 101,014 Soybeans 6,550 466 -22,291 5,512 875,106 30,087 Soymeal 29,397 4,900 18,250 3,215 569,348 -6,490 Soyoil -418 -5,783 2,378 4,469 618,592 11,189 CBOT wheat 11,588 -5,966 3,117 -4,591 451,245 -14,086 KCBT wheat -6,751 9 -3,772 1,769 194,449 -8,844 MGEX wheat 2,875 1,058 1,162 942 60,246 -1,183 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,712 -4,899 507 -1,880 705,940 -24,113 Live cattle 27,426 2,529 -19,423 -754 420,823 -4,772 Feeder cattle 1,815 166 -11,626 1,664 75,290 -3,094 Lean hogs 206 3,543 -4,253 -2,279 276,029 -31,552 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 66,061 64,206 238,862 4,142 -296,892 -75,022 Soybeans 83,413 33,602 63,905 -5,034 -131,539 -26,078 Soymeal 63,152 3,216 89,272 -1,113 -211,461 -5,829 Soyoil 30,559 21,709 109,488 -5,426 -139,626 -13,123 CBOT wheat -90,439 26,108 66,905 -887 -3,043 -15,827 KCBT wheat 6,071 2,943 33,975 -466 -28,960 -2,799 MGEX wheat -3,262 4,160 947 98 -1,504 -5,370 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -87,630 33,211 101,827 -1,255 -33,507 -23,996 Live cattle 111,401 -8,999 49,490 1,424 -143,552 4,988 Feeder cattle 15,695 -3,003 581 -142 -5,276 1,041 Lean hogs 7,819 13,665 52,580 1,315 -31,821 -7,902 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 52,712 9,475 -60,743 -2,801 1,290,348 -4,899 Soybeans 5,119 -8,019 -20,898 5,529 662,469 1,614 Soymeal 44,598 1,098 14,439 2,628 507,818 -6,814 Soyoil -2,432 -7,747 2,011 4,587 510,197 -13,803 CBOT wheat 24,075 -5,645 2,502 -3,749 353,865 -28,755 KCBT wheat -7,518 -1,429 -3,568 1,751 175,099 -10,176 MGEX wheat 2,708 170 1,111 942 56,397 -1,230 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,265 -6,904 45 -1,056 585,361 -40,161 Live cattle -5,465 2,686 -11,874 -99 337,851 -4,271 Feeder cattle -2,200 873 -8,800 1,231 58,531 -3,805 Lean hogs -26,546 -5,961 -2,032 -1,117 192,315 -19,078 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

