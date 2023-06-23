News & Insights

Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC

    June 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                -7,631     56,151    345,525     27,057   -280,084    -83,489
 Soybeans            44,392     16,606    123,882     14,208   -145,983    -36,326
 Soyoil                 -84     15,798    112,175     -2,916   -114,470    -17,352
 CBOT wheat         -86,206     16,190     82,395      7,427        695    -19,026
 KCBT wheat          -8,403      2,572     39,519       -641    -27,344     -3,700
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                58,299     56,154    225,905     -7,213   -282,601    -75,148
 Soybeans            76,950     29,069     64,342     -7,914   -125,550    -27,132
 Soymeal             63,924      3,316     90,444     -1,773   -202,016     -9,657
 Soyoil              29,817     21,069    110,082     -4,719   -141,860    -15,036
 CBOT wheat         -84,134     29,295     69,267     -1,526        163    -17,213
 KCBT wheat           5,944      2,329     34,122       -784    -29,544     -3,323
 MGEX wheat          -3,262      4,160      1,041         87     -1,817     -6,247
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -81,452     35,784    104,430     -2,223    -31,198    -26,783

 Live cattle        110,622     -9,300     50,828      1,437   -169,452      6,089
 Feeder cattle       16,284     -3,202        893       -224     -7,365      1,597
 Lean hogs            7,345     11,976     51,006        636    -54,303    -13,875

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                56,207     25,928    -57,811        281  1,876,435    101,014
 Soybeans             6,550        466    -22,291      5,512    875,106     30,087
 Soymeal             29,397      4,900     18,250      3,215    569,348     -6,490
 Soyoil                -418     -5,783      2,378      4,469    618,592     11,189
 CBOT wheat          11,588     -5,966      3,117     -4,591    451,245    -14,086
 KCBT wheat          -6,751          9     -3,772      1,769    194,449     -8,844
 MGEX wheat           2,875      1,058      1,162        942     60,246     -1,183
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,712     -4,899        507     -1,880    705,940    -24,113

 Live cattle         27,426      2,529    -19,423       -754    420,823     -4,772
 Feeder cattle        1,815        166    -11,626      1,664     75,290     -3,094
 Lean hogs              206      3,543     -4,253     -2,279    276,029    -31,552
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                66,061     64,206    238,862      4,142   -296,892    -75,022
 Soybeans            83,413     33,602     63,905     -5,034   -131,539    -26,078
 Soymeal             63,152      3,216     89,272     -1,113   -211,461     -5,829
 Soyoil              30,559     21,709    109,488     -5,426   -139,626    -13,123
 CBOT wheat         -90,439     26,108     66,905       -887     -3,043    -15,827
 KCBT wheat           6,071      2,943     33,975       -466    -28,960     -2,799
 MGEX wheat          -3,262      4,160        947         98     -1,504     -5,370
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -87,630     33,211    101,827     -1,255    -33,507    -23,996

 Live cattle        111,401     -8,999     49,490      1,424   -143,552      4,988
 Feeder cattle       15,695     -3,003        581       -142     -5,276      1,041
 Lean hogs            7,819     13,665     52,580      1,315    -31,821     -7,902

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                52,712      9,475    -60,743     -2,801  1,290,348     -4,899
 Soybeans             5,119     -8,019    -20,898      5,529    662,469      1,614
 Soymeal             44,598      1,098     14,439      2,628    507,818     -6,814
 Soyoil              -2,432     -7,747      2,011      4,587    510,197    -13,803
 CBOT wheat          24,075     -5,645      2,502     -3,749    353,865    -28,755
 KCBT wheat          -7,518     -1,429     -3,568      1,751    175,099    -10,176
 MGEX wheat           2,708        170      1,111        942     56,397     -1,230
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,265     -6,904         45     -1,056    585,361    -40,161

 Live cattle         -5,465      2,686    -11,874        -99    337,851     -4,271
 Feeder cattle       -2,200        873     -8,800      1,231     58,531     -3,805
 Lean hogs          -26,546     -5,961     -2,032     -1,117    192,315    -19,078
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

